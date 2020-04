BRIEF-EMA Recommends Compassionate Use Of Remdesivir For COVID-19

April 3 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA PROVIDES RECOMMENDATIONS ON COMPASSIONATE USE OF REMDESIVIR FOR COVID-19

* EMA - GAVE RECOMMENDATIONS ON HOW REMDESIVIR SHOULD BE USED FOR TREATING CORONAVIRUS DISEASE IN COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAMMES IN THE EUROPEAN UNION

* EMA - REMDESIVIR HAS BEEN SHOWN TO BE ACTIVE AGAINST SARS-COV-2 AND OTHER TYPES OF CORONAVIRUS (I.E. SARS-COV AND MERS-COV) IN LABORATORY STUDIES

* EMA - THERE ARE CURRENTLY ONLY LIMITED DATA ON THE USE OF REMDESIVIR IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19