May 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* EMA SAYS CONCLUDED SOTROVIMAB CAN BE USED TO TREAT COVID-19 IN ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS NOT REQUIRING SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN THERAPY AND RISK OF PROGRESSING TO SEVERE COVID-19

* EMA SAYS A ROLLING REVIEW OF SOTROVIMAB, WHICH STARTED ON 7 MAY, IS ONGOING