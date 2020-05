May 11 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA RECOMMENDS EXPANDING REMDESIVIR COMPASSIONATE USE TO PATIENTS NOT ON MECHANICAL VENTILATION

* IN ADDITION, TREATMENT DURATION OF 5 DAYS HAS BEEN INTRODUCED ALONGSIDE THE LONGER 10-DAY COURSE FOR REMDESIVIR Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2Ljkzph] Further company coverage: