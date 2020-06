BRIEF-EMA Reiterates Advice ACE Inhibitors And ARB Drugs Can Be Used During COVID-19 Pandemic

June 10 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS LATEST DATA SUPPORT CONTINUED USE OF ACE INHIBITORS AND ARB MEDICINES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EMA - REITERATES ITS PREVIOUS ADVICE THAT PATIENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO USE ACE INHIBITORS OR ARBS AS ADVISED BY THEIR DOCTORS

* EMA - RECENT OBSERVATIONAL STUDIES OF ACE INHIBITORS AND ARBS HAVE NOT SHOWN EFFECT OF THE DRUGS ON RISK OF BECOMING INFECTED WITH NEW CORONAVIRUS

* EMA - THE OBSERVATIONAL STUDIES OF ACE INHIBITORS AND ARBS ALSO DO NOT INDICATE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUTCOME FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19