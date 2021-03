BRIEF-EMA Reviews Safety Signal Of Immune Thrombocytopenia In Patients Who Got COVID-19 Vaccines

March 12 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA- PRAC RECOMMENDED UPDATE TO PRODUCT INFORMATION OF ASTRAZENECA SHOT TO INCLUDE ANAPHYLAXIS, HYPERSENSITIVITY (ALLERGIC REACTIONS) AS SIDE EFFECTS

* EMA-PRAC STARTS REVIEW OF SAFETY SIGNAL TO ASSESS REPORTS OF IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED ANY OF COMIRNATY, ASTRAZENECA & MODERNA VACCINES

* EMA - PRAC REVIEWS SIGNAL OF LOCALISED SWELLING RELATED TO DERMAL FILLERS WITH COMIRNATY

* EMA - PRAC CONCLUDES SAFETY SIGNAL OF ANAPHYLAXIS WITH COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA