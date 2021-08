Aug 4 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: ECDC AND EMA UPDATE ON COVID-19: 04/08/2021

* EMA SAYS EMA AND ECDC RECOMMEND FULL COVID-19 VACCINATION FOR ALL ELIGIBLE CITIZENS

* EMA: FULL VACCINATION ‘KEY TO PROTECTING AGAINST SERIOUS COVID-19’, INCLUDING DISEASE CAUSED BY DELTA VARIANT

* EMA SAYS MAY BE ADVISABLE IN SOME CASES TO CONSIDER REDUCING INTERVAL BETWEEN FIRST AND SECOND DOSES, WITHIN AUTHORISED LIMITS