BRIEF-EMA Says Advises Against Use Of Ivermectin For Treatment Of COVID-19 Outside Randomised Clinical Trials

March 22 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA SAYS EMA ADVISES AGAINST USE OF IVERMECTIN FOR PREVENTION OR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 OUTSIDE RANDOMISED CLINICAL TRIALS

* EMA - IVERMECTIN MEDICINES ARE NOT AUTHORISED FOR USE IN COVID-19 IN THE EU, AND EMA HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY APPLICATION FOR SUCH USE

* EMA- LAB STUDIES FOUND IVERMECTIN COULD BLOCK REPLICATION OF SARS-COV-2 BUT AT MUCH HIGHER IVERMECTIN CONCENTRATIONS THAN THOSE ACHIEVED WITH CURRENTLY AUTHORISED DOSES

* EMA - CONCLUDED THAT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE EVIDENCE IS NOT SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT THE USE OF IVERMECTIN IN COVID-19 OUTSIDE CLINICAL TRIALS

* EMA SAYS TOXICITY WHEN IVERMECTIN IS USED AT HIGHER THAN APPROVED DOSES THEREFORE CANNOT BE EXCLUDED

* EMA - FURTHER WELL-DESIGNED, RANDOMISED STUDIES NEEDED TO CONCLUDE WHETHER IVERMECTIN IS EFFECTIVE AND SAFE IN PREVENTION, TREATMENT OF COVID-19 Source text : bit.ly/3r9wtob Further company coverage: