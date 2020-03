March 11 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY(EMA) SAYS ALL MEETINGS OF EMA COMMITTEES AND WORKING PARTIES WILL BE HELD VIRTUALLY UNTIL END OF APRIL 2020

* EMA -STAKEHOLDER EVENTS PLANNED TO TAKE PLACE AT AGENCY’S PREMISES IN AMSTERDAM IN MARCH, APRIL WILL BE HELD VIRTUALLY/POSTPONED UNTIL LATER IN YEAR Source text for : bit.ly/38LOxvb