March 18 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS AROUND 20 MILLION PEOPLE IN UK AND EEA HAD RECEIVED ASTRA VACCINE AS OF MARCH 16

* EMA SAYS HAD REVIEWED ONLY 7 CASES OF BLOOD CLOTS IN MULTIPLE BLOOD VESSELS AND 18 CASES OF CVST IN THOSE WHO GOT ASTRA VACCINE