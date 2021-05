BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Concluded That Benefits Of Comirnaty In 12-15 Yrs Age Group Outweigh Risks

May 28 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA SAYS CHMP CONCLUDED THAT BENEFITS OF COMIRNATY IN THIS AGE GROUP OUTWEIGH RISKS

* EMA SAYS CHMP NOTED THAT DUE TO LIMITED NUMBER OF CHILDREN INCLUDED IN COMIRNATY STUDY, TRIAL COULD NOT HAVE DETECTED RARE SIDE EFFECTS

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE ALSO NOTED PRAC CURRENTLY ASSESSING VERY RARE CASES OF MYOCARDITIS OCCURRED AFTER VACCINATION WITH COMIRNATY, MAINLY IN PEOPLE UNDER 30 YRS OF AGE