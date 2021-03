March 26 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS CHMP RECOMMENDED GRANTING A MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR COPIKTRA (DUVELISIB)

* EMA - COPIKTRA USED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA (CLL) AND REFRACTORY FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA Source text: bit.ly/3vYYiTH