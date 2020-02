BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommended Granting Marketing Authorisation For Fetcroja

Feb 28 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* CHMP RECOMMENDED GRANTING MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR FETCROJA

* CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR EMGALITY TO ADD PREVENTION OF ATTACKS IN ADULTS WITH EPISODIC CLUSTER HEADACHE

* APPLICATION FOR USE OF OPDIVO AND YERVOY IN TREATMENT OF METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER NOT TREATED PREVIOUSLY WAS WITHDRAWN

* CHMP RECOMMEND ADDITION OF NEW PHARMACEUTICAL FORM FOR ENTYVIO: 108 MG SOLUTION FOR INJECTION TO BE GIVEN SUBCUTANEOUSLY