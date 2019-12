BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommends Granting Marketing Authorisation For Beovu (Brolucizumab) For Treatment Of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED GRANTING A MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR BEOVU (BROLUCIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF NEOVASCULAR AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION ON RECARBRIO TO TREAT INFECTIONS FROM AEROBIC GRAM-NEGATIVE ORGANISMS IN ADULTS WITH LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS

* BIOSIMILAR MEDICINE AMSPARITY (ADALIMUMAB) RECEIVED A POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR TREATMENT OF CERTAIN INFLAMMATORY AND AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS

* COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED EXTENSIONS OF INDICATION FOR AKYNZEO, CYRAMZA, DARZALEX, DIFICLIR, ERLEADA, SIRTURO, STELARA AND VYNDAQEL

* CHMP RECOMMENDS MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FOR AZACITIDINE FOR MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES, CHRONIC MYELOMONOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA, ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA

* CHMP RECOMMENDS MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FOR DEXMEDETOMIDINE FOR INDUCTION OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SEDATION OF ADULTS IN AN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT