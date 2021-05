BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommends To Renew Conditional Marketing Authorisation For Veklury (Remdesivir)

May 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* EMA SAYS CHMP RECOMMENDED TO RENEW CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR VEKLURY (REMDESIVIR), ONLY AUTHORISED ANTIVIRAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE COMPLETED ITS REVIEW ON USE OF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY SOTROVIMAB (ALSO KNOWN AS VIR-7831) TO TREAT PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* EMA SAYS COMMITTEE CONSIDERED THAT BENEFITS OF VEKLURY CONTINUE TO OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS AND THAT CONDITIONAL AUTHORISATION SHOULD BE RENEWED

* EMA - VERQUVO GRANTED POSITIVE OPINION BY COMMITTEE FOR TREATMENT OF SYMPTOMATIC CHRONIC HEART FAILURE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH REDUCED EJECTION FRACTION Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/344PTl6] Further company coverage: