BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Started Rolling Review Of COVID-19 Vaccine From Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA’S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS STARTED A ROLLING REVIEW OF AD26.COV2.S, A COVID-19 VACCINE FROM JANSSEN VACCINES & PREVENTION B.V.

* EMA - ROLLING REVIEW OF JANSSEN’S COVID-19 VACCINE AD26.COV2.S WILL CONTINUE UNTIL ENOUGH EVIDENCE IS AVAILABLE FOR FORMAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION

* EMA - CHMP'S DECISION TO START ROLLING REVIEW IS BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM LABORATORY STUDIES AND EARLY CLINICAL STUDIES IN ADULTS