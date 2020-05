May 29 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* SAYS FIRST CYCLE OF REMDESIVIR ROLLING REVIEW WAS CONCLUDED ON 15 MAY

* SAYS GILEAD HAS NOT YET SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION BUT IT IS EXPECTED TO DO SO SHORTLY

* SAYS ONCE GILEAD APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED, CHMP WILL ASSESS IT UNDER A TIMELINE WHICH WILL BE "REDUCED TO THE ABSOLUTE MINIMUM" Source text: (bit.ly/2ZPh6HA) Further company coverage: