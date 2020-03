March 18 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA - AWARE OF REPORTS RAISING QUESTIONS ON WHETHER NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY MEDICINES SUCH AS IBUPROFEN COULD WORSEN CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* EMA - THERE IS CURRENTLY NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE ESTABLISHING A LINK BETWEEN IBUPROFEN AND WORSENING OF COVID-19 Source text: (bit.ly/2w8Ewvb)