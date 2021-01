BRIEF-EMA Says Data Leaked On Internet From Hack Included Emails On COVID-19 Vaccines Evaluation

Jan 15 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* EMA - DATA LEAKED ON INTERNET FROM HACK INCLUDED INTERNAL/CONFIDENTIAL EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE DATING FROM NOV, RELATING TO EVALUATION FOR COVID-19 VACCINES

* EMA - “SOME OF THE CORRESPONDENCE HAS BEEN MANIPULATED BY THE PERPETRATORS PRIOR TO PUBLICATION IN A WAY WHICH COULD UNDERMINE TRUST IN VACCINES “

* EMA - THE AGENCY CONTINUES TO FULLY SUPPORT THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE DATA BREACH

* EMA - EMA IS IN CONSTANT DIALOGUE WITH THE EC, AND OTHER REGULATORS ACROSS THE NETWORK AND INTERNATIONALLY. Source text: (bit.ly/3bGs1sR)