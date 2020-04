BRIEF-EMA Says EU Authorities Agree New Measures To Support Availability Of Medicines Used In Covid-19 Pandemic

April 6 (Reuters) -

* EMA - EU AUTHORITIES AGREE NEW MEASURES TO SUPPORT AVAILABILITY OF MEDICINES USED IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EMA - SOME EU MEMBER STATES INDICATED THEY ARE STARTING TO SEE SHORTAGES OF CERTAIN MEDICINES USED FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* EMA - THE NUMBER OF SHORTAGES OF MEDICINES HAS INCREASED IN THE PAST FEW YEARS AND THE ISSUE IS AGGRAVATED IN THIS PANDEMIC BY MANY DIFFERENT FACTORS

* EMA - EU EXECUTIVE STEERING GROUP CURRENTLY SETTING UP A SYSTEM TO FAST-TRACK INTERACTION ON SHORTAGES BETWEEN INDUSTRY & EU EXECUTIVE STEERING GROUP

* EMA - EMA AND THE EU NETWORK ARE CONSIDERING MITIGATION MEASURES SUCH AS REGULATORY ACTIONS TO SUPPORT INCREASED MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES

* EMA-EU EXECUTIVE STEERING GROUP CONSIDERING AREAS WHERE REGULATORY RULES COULD BE APPLIED WITH MORE FLEXIBILITY TO SECURE SUPPLY OF CRITICAL MEDICINES

* EMA - HAS BEEN ASKED TO TAKE ON THE ROLE OF A CENTRAL COORDINATOR TO ACTIVELY SUPPORT MEMBER STATES' PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT ACTIONS DURING PANDEMIC