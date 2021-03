BRIEF-EMA Says EU Recommendations For 2021-2022 Seasonal Flu Vaccine Composition

March 30 (Reuters) -

* EMA SAYS EU RECOMMENDATIONS FOR 2021-2022 SEASONAL FLU VACCINE COMPOSITION

* EMA SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS APPLY TO THE MANUFACTURE OF BOTH INACTIVATED AND LIVE ATTENUATED INFLUENZA VACCINES

* EMA SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS FOR INFLUENZA STRAINS THAT VACCINE MAKERS SHOULD INCLUDE IN VACCINES FOR PREVENTION OF SEASONAL INFLUENZA FROM AUTUMN 2021.

* EMA -RECOMMENDS MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDERS SUBMIT APPLICATIONS TO CHANGE COMPOSITION OF CENTRALLY AUTHORISED SEASONAL FLU VACCINES BY 14 JUNE Source text: (bit.ly/3u4ZEur)