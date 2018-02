Feb 23 (Reuters) - EU MEDICINES AGENCY

* APPLICATION TO EXTEND USE OF GILEAD SCIENCES ZYDELIG DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA WITHDRAWN