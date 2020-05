May 20 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* EMA SAYS GLOBAL REGULATORS COMMIT TO COOPERATE ON OBSERVATIONAL RESEARCH IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

* EMA SAYS REGULATORS WILL COLLABORATE ON PREGNANCY RESEARCH, ON MEDICINES USED IN CLINICAL PRACTICE AND ON VACCINE SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS MONITORING

* EMA - PREGNANCY RESEARCH TO STUDY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE AND MEDICATION USE ON PREGNANT WOMEN INFECTED WITH SARS-COV-2 AND ON UNBORN BABIES Source text: (bit.ly/3dXFtXc)