March 20 (Reuters) - European Medcines Agency:

* EMA - HAS NOW INVOKED ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN (BCP) TO ALLOW THE AGENCY TO MANAGE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EMA - CORE ACTIVITIES IN RELATION TO THE AUTHORISATION AND SUPERVISION OF MEDICINES CONTINUE IN PHASE 1 OF THE EMA COVID-19 BCP Source text : (bit.ly/3a58GxS)