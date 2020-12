Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* EMA SAYS ENGAGED SPECIALISED THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT FULL INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT RE CYBERATTACK

* EMA SAYS CONCERNED THIRD PARTIES IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND DULY INFORMED

* EMA SAYS SO FAR, INVESTIGATION HAS REVEALED THAT A LIMITED NUMBER OF DOCUMENTS BELONGING TO THIRD PARTIES WERE UNLAWFULLY ACCESSED Source (bit.ly/3mugXRn)