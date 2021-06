June 8 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* EMA EVALUATING THE USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE MODERNA IN YOUNG PEOPLE AGED 12 TO 17

* SAYS WILL COMMUNICATE THE OUTCOME OF MODERNA VACCINE EXTENSION EVALUATION, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN JULY UNLESS SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION IS NEEDED

* SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE MODERNA IS CURRENTLY AUTHORISED FOR USE IN PEOPLE AGED 18 AND OLDER