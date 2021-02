Feb 10 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS EMA PREPARING GUIDANCE TO TACKLE COVID-19 VARIANTS

* EMA - AGENCY HAS REQUESTED ALL VACCINE DEVELOPERS TO INVESTIGATE IF THEIR VACCINE CAN OFFER PROTECTION AGAINST ANY NEW VARIANTS

* EMA- TO SHORTLY PUBLISH REFLECTION PAPER SETTING OUT DATA, STUDIES NEEDED TO SUPPORT ADAPTATIONS OF EXISTING VACCINES TO CURRENT/FUTURE MUTATIONS OF VIRUS IN EU Source text: (bit.ly/2LJpbZK)