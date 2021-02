BRIEF-EMA Says Starts Rolling Review Of REGN-COV2 Antibody Combination

Feb 1 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS EMA STARTS ROLLING REVIEW OF REGN-COV2 ANTIBODY COMBINATION (CASIRIVIMAB / IMDEVIMAB)

* EMA SAYS HAS STARTED EVALUATING THE FIRST BATCH OF DATA ON THE MEDICINE, WHICH COME FROM LABORATORY AND ANIMAL STUDIES (NON-CLINICAL DATA)

* EMA SAYS CHMP’S DECISION BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM STUDY INDICATING BENEFICIAL EFFECT IN VIRAL LOAD IN NON-HOSPITALISED COVID-19 PATIENTS Source text : bit.ly/3aiUF0W Further company coverage: