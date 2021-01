BRIEF-EMA Says To Evaluate Safety Reports Of COVID-19 Vaccines From January

Jan 15 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* STARTING THIS MONTH, EMA’S SAFETY COMMITTEE (PRAC) TO EVALUATE SAFETY REPORTS SUBMITTED BY MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS HOLDERS OF COVID-19 VACCINES

* PFIZER IS EXPECTED TO SUBMIT THEIR MONTHLY SUMMARY SAFETY REPORT IN MID-JANUARY

* FIRST SUCH REPORT WILL BE FOR COMIRNATY

* MONTHLY SUMMARY SAFETY REPORT WILL INCLUDE INFORMATION ON REPORTED SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, INCLUDING ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST