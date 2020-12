BRIEF-EMA Schedules An Extraordinary Meeting On Jan 6 To Assess Moderna's Vaccine

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* EMA SAYS UPDATE ON ASSESSMENT OF MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR MODERNA’S MRNA-1273 COVID-19 VACCINE S

* EMA SAYS COMPANY SUBMITTED LAST OUTSTANDING DATA PACKAGE NEEDED FOR ASSESSMENT OF APPLICATION

* EMA - TAKING DUE ACCOUNT OF THE PROGRESS MADE, COMMITTEE SCHEDULED AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING ON 6 JANUARY 2021 TO CONCLUDE ITS ASSESSMENT, IF POSSIBLE

* EMA SAYS MEETING PLANNED FOR 12 JANUARY 2021 WILL BE MAINTAINED IF NEEDED

* EMA SAYS LAST OUTSTANDING DATA PACKAGE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT IS SPECIFIC TO MANUFACTURING OF VACCINE FOR EU MARKET