July 19 (Reuters) -

* EMA STARTS EVALUATING USE OF KINERET IN ADULT COVID-19 PATIENTS AT INCREASED RISK OF SEVERE RESPIRATORY FAILURE

* EMA SAYS WILL COMMUNICATE ON OUTCOME OF ITS EVALUATION, WHICH IS EXPECTED BY OCTOBER UNLESS SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION IS NEEDED

* EMA ON KINERET SAYS CHMP WILL ASSESS DATA SUBMITTED IN APPLICATION TO DECIDE WHETHER TO RECOMMEND EXTENSION OF INDICATION