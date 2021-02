BRIEF-EMA Starts Evaluating Veklury For COVID-19 Patients Not Needing Oxygen Support

Feb 23 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA STARTS EVALUATING USE OF VEKLURY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS NOT REQUIRING SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* EMA - STARTED EVALUATING APPLICATION TO EXTEND USE OF VEKLURY TO INCLUDE TREATING ADULTS WITH COVID-19 WHO DO NOT REQUIRE SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* EMA - WILL COMMUNICATE ON THE OUTCOME OF THE EVALUATION, WHICH IS EXPECTED BEFORE THE SUMMER.

* EMA - EMA’S CHMP TO ASSESS DATA SUBMITTED BY GILEAD SCIENCES AND RECOMMEND WHETHER OR NOT THE EXTENSION OF INDICATION SHOULD BE AUTHORISED Source text: (bit.ly/37EGimZ) Further company coverage: