BRIEF-EMA Starts 'Rolling Review' OF Astrazeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

Oct 1 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA’S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS STARTED FIRST ‘ROLLING REVIEW’ OF A COVID-19 VACCINE

* EMA SAYS START OF ROLLING REVIEW MEANS THAT COMMITTEE HAS STARTED EVALUATING FIRST BATCH OF DATA ON VACCINE, WHICH COME FROM LABORATORY STUDIES

* EMA - EMA WILL COMPLETE ITS ASSESSMENT ACCORDING TO ITS USUAL STANDARDS FOR QUALITY, SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS

* EMA SAYS OVERALL REVIEW TIMELINE CANNOT BE FORECAST YET, PROCESS SHOULD BE SHORTER THAN A REGULAR EVALUATION DUE TO TIME GAINED DURING ROLLING REVIEW

* EMA - ROLLING REVIEW PROCESS HAS BEEN USED PREVIOUSLY IN THE ASSESSMENT OF THE COVID-19 MEDICINE, VEKLURY

* EMA-ROLLING REVIEW OF ASTRAZENECA-OXFORD COVID VACCINE TO CONTINUE UNTIL ENOUGH EVIDENCE IS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT FORMAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION