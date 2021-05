May 4 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA STARTS ROLLING REVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE (VERO CELL) INACTIVATED

* EMA SAYS ROLLING REVIEW WILL CONTINUE UNTIL ENOUGH EVIDENCE IS AVAILABLE FOR A FORMAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION.

* EMA - EMA WILL ASSESS THE COMPLIANCE OF COVID-19 VACCINE (VERO CELL) INACTIVATED WITH THE USUAL EU STANDARDS FOR EFFECTIVENESS, SAFETY AND QUALITY. Source text: bit.ly/3b3rwrE