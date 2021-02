BRIEF-EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Curevac's COVID-19 Vaccine

Feb 12 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS EMA STARTS ROLLING REVIEW OF CUREVAC’S COVID-19 VACCINE (CVNCOV)

* EMA SAYS HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS STARTED A ROLLING REVIEW OF CVNCOV, A COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CUREVAC AG

* EMA SAYS CHMP’S DECISION TO START ROLLING REVIEW IS BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM LABORATORY STUDIES AND EARLY CLINICAL STUDIES IN ADULTS.

* EMA-WHILE CANNOT PREDICT OVERALL TIMELINES, SHOULD TAKE LESS TIME THAN NORMAL TO EVALUATE EVENTUAL APPLICATION BECAUSE OF WORK DONE DURING ROLLING REVIEW Source text: (bit.ly/3a9HYGW) Further company coverage: