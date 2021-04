BRIEF-EMA Starts Safety Signal Review To Assess Reports Of Capillary Leak Syndrome In People Who Got AstraZeneca Shot

April 9 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* PRAC CONCLUSION ON VERY RARE CASES OF UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW BLOOD PLATELETS WITH VAXZEVRIA (ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE)

* EMA SAYS PRAC HAS STARTED A REVIEW OF A SAFETY SIGNAL TO ASSESS REPORTS OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME IN PEOPLE WHO WERE VACCINATED WITH VAXZEVRIA

* EMA - PRAC CONCLUDED UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW BLOOD PLATELETS SHOULD BE LISTED AS VERY RARE SIDE EFFECTS OF VAXZEVRIA (PREVIOUSLY COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA)

* EMA SAYS AT THIS STAGE, NOT YET CLEAR WHETHER THERE IS A CAUSAL ASSOCIATION BETWEEN ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION AND REPORTS OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME

* EMA, ON ASTRAZENECA VACCINE, SAYS IN CASES CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP IS CONFIRMED/CONSIDERED LIKELY, REGULATORY ACTION NECESSARY IN ORDER TO MINIMISE RISK

* EMA - PRAC STARTED REVIEW OF A SAFETY SIGNAL TO ASSESS REPORTS OF THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS IN PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN

* EMA SAYS FOUR SERIOUS CASES OF UNUSUAL BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW BLOOD PLATELETS HAVE BEEN REPORTED POST-VACCINATION WITH COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN Source text: bit.ly/3uF0Q7U Further company coverage: