BRIEF-EMA To Provide Further Context On AstraZeneca Vaccine Risk Of Very Rare Blood Clots

April 14 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE: EMA TO PROVIDE FURTHER CONTEXT ON RISK OF VERY RARE BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW BLOOD PLATELETS

* EMA SAYS EMA IS UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF VACCINATION DATA AND DATA ON DISEASE EPIDEMIOLOGY

* EMA SAYS REVIEW BY CHMP WILL ENABLE AUTHORITIES TO PUT RISKS OF VAXZEVRIA INTO CONTEXT OF BENEFITS OF ONGOING VACCINATION CAMPAIGNS

* EMA SAYS CHMP WILL ALSO CONSIDER WHETHER TO UPDATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A SECOND DOSE OF VAXZEVRIA IN THOSE WHO HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSE