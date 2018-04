April 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ‍EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA​

* ‍EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT​