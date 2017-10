Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* European Medicines Agency validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s type II variation application for Opdivo (nivolumab) for treatment of patients with resected high-risk advanced melanoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Validation of type II variation application confirms submission is complete and begins EMA’s centralized review process​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: