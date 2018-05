May 3 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION FOR TREATMENT OF FIRST-LINE METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: