BRIEF-Emaar Development IPO priced at 6.03 dirhams per share

Nov 16 (Reuters) - EMAAR DEVELOPMENT IPO-EMAA.DU

* OFFER PRICE SET AT AED 6.03 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* EMAAR DEVELPMENT IPO PRICED AT 6.03 DIRHAMS VERSUS INDICATIVE RANGE OF 5.7-6.9 DIRHAMS

* BASED ON OFFER PRICE, COMPANY’S MARKET CAPITALISATION AT LISTING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 24.1 BILLION DIRHAMS

* SAYS VALUE OF ORDINARY SHARES SOLD BY EMAAR PROPERTIES TOTALS 4.82 BILLION DIRHAMS

* SAYS LISTING AND TRADING ON DFM ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE AT 10:00 A.M. (DUBAI/GST) ON NOV 22, 2017 UNDER SYMBOL 'EMAARDEV'