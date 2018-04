April 30 (Reuters) - EMAAR DEVELOPMENT:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 819 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 506 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 3.27 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.67 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG OF 41 BILLION