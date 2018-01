BRIEF-Emaar Misr awards EGP 2 BLN Contracts to ACC, Orascom Construction

Jan 10 (Reuters) - EMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENTS:

* SIGNS TWO CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS WORTH EGP 2 BILLION FOR PHASE ONE OF MARASSI MARINA PROJECT WITH ARAB CONSTRUCTION COMPANY (ACC) AND ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

* AGREEMENT WITH ACC IS WORTH EGP 1.2 BILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST PHASE OF FULLY FURNISHED MARINA APARTMENTS

* AGREEMET WITH ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES IS WORTH EGP 800 MILLION TO BUILD COMPLETE MARINA BASIN DESIGNED TO BERTH 300 YACHTS Source: (bit.ly/2Dj4TxD) Further company coverage: