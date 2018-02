Feb 26 (Reuters) - EMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT:

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 2.30 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.68 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EGP 4.51 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL SALES VALUE EGP 12 BILLION, UP 22.5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2F3i9JN) Further company coverage: