Dec 12 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES:

* BOARD APPROVES SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 4 BILLION DIRHAMS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CO FROM PROCEEDS OF EMAAR DEVELOPMENT IPO

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT WILL BE 3 BILLION DIRHAMS IN JAN 2018 AND 1 BILLION DIRHAMS FOLLOWING ANUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF APRIL 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2yhvhUi) Further company coverage: )