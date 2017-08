July 23 (Reuters) - EMAAR THE ECONOMIC CITY:

* SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ELECTRICITY TO BUILD 110 KV MAIN TRASNMISSION LINES AND 110/13.8 KVA POWER TRANSMISSION STATION

* TOTAL COST OF PROJECT WILL BE DETERMINED AFTER ISSUING TENDER Source: [bit.ly/2tr8Mug] Further company coverage: