Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emagin Corp:

* ‍SIGNING OF A DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH A TIER-ONE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS COMPANY PERMITTING IT TO USE EMAGIN TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE LICENSING REVENUE IF COMPANY COMMERCIALIZES EMAGIN'S TECHNOLOGY​