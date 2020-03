BRIEF-Emak FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 12.9 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Emak SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 434 MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATIONS OF GROUP CHINESE PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE CURRENTLY OVERALL REGULAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS, CURRENT UNCERTAINTY DOES NOT ALLOW ESTIMATING POSSIBLE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY AND ON EVOLUTION OF GROUP’S REFERENCE SECTOR

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, TO DATE, GROUP COMPANIES ARE OPERATING REGULARLY IN ITALY AND IN REST OF WORLD

