May 13 (Reuters) - Emak SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 118.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REQUESTED SUSPENSION OF REPAYMENTS ON LOANS OUTSTANDING MATURING IN 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* ORDER ENTRY IN THE FIRST DAYS OF MAY IS PICKING UP

* ON COVID-19, GROUP FOCUSED ON REDUCTION OF OPERATING COSTS

* OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR THEREFORE REMAINS UNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY