March 22 (Reuters) - EMAKINA GROUP SA:

* INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 1,000,000 IN CASH

* FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF TRANSACTION TO BE BASED ON OPERATING RESULTS RECORDED BY WITTYCOMMERCE UNTIL 2022

* WITTYCOMMERCE TO HAVE POSITIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON REVENUES AND CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF EMAKINA GROUP FOR 2018