Feb 9 (Reuters) - EMAKINA GROUP SA:

* ACQUIRES NEW YORK DIGITAL AGENCY KARBYN

* ACQUISITION FOR USD 500,000‍​ IN CASH

* KARBYN WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EMAKINA‘S CONSOLIDATED EBITDA FROM 2018‍​

* FINAL VALUE OF TRANSACTION TO BE BASED ON KARBYN‘S OPERATING RESULT UNTIL 2022

* ADDITIONAL PRICE WILL BE PAYED PARTLY IN SHARES AND THE REST IN CASH ‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2FZMCW6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)